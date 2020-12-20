Park Na Rae Reveals What Yang Se Chan Did That Made Her Fall For Him In The Past

Park Na Rae has shared the story of how she first grew to become smitten with Yang Se Chan previously.

On the December 18 episode of JTBC’s “Tenting Vibes,” Park Na Rae introduced up the truth that she used to have one-sided emotions for her shut buddy and fellow comic Yang Se Chan, who was making a visitor look on the present. The comedienne has typically talked about on varied TV reveals that she confessed her emotions to Yang Se Chan, however that he firmly turned her down.

Because the solid members and company loved a meal collectively within the open air, Park Na Rae mused aloud to Yang Se Chan, “What would have occurred if you happen to’d returned my emotions again then?”

Ahn Younger Mi then requested Park Na Rae when she had first developed emotions for Yang Se Chan, and Park Na Rae responded by telling a narrative that even Yang Se Chan had by no means heard earlier than.

Park Na Rae defined that it had all began when your entire “Comedy Massive League” solid—together with Yang Se Chan’s older brother Yang Se Hyung—took a bonding journey collectively for the very first time. Yang Se Chan, who was serving within the army on the time, joined them throughout his go away.

“Again them, I used to be actually shut with [Yang] Se Hyung, [Lee] Yong Jin, and [Lee] Jin Ho,” recalled Park Na Rae. “We had been so shut that we had been at all times joking round with one another. We might kick and hit one another and curse at each other for enjoyable, as a result of that’s how shut we had been.”

“However Se Chan didn’t find out about our dynamic, as a result of he was becoming a member of us for the primary time throughout his break,” she continued. “So when he got here and noticed me, he made a mistake by saying this one factor. I used to be drunk, and Se Hyung and I had been play-fighting. That’s when Se Chan grabbed Se Hyung to carry him again and mentioned, ‘Hyung, Na Rae is a girl too. Why are you performing like this?’”

Ahn Younger Mi turned to Yang Se Hyung and exclaimed, “So that you seduced her first!” Park So Dam chimed in with amusing, “That’s positively sufficient cause to fall for somebody.” In the meantime, Yang Se Chan expressed shock, telling Park Na Rae, “In order that’s what occurred. That is my first time listening to this.”

Park Na Rae went on, “I grew to become obsessed after he mentioned these phrases to Se Hyung,” earlier than cracking everybody up by including, “So I spent the following 4 hours asking him to offer me a piggyback trip.”

Watch “Tenting Vibes” with English subtitles beneath!

