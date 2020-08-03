Park Na Rae Reveals Why She Used To Be Jealous Of Longtime BFF Jang Do Yeon

On the newest episode of “Grasp within the Home,” Park Na Rae defined why she was as soon as jealous of her shut buddy and colleague Jang Do Yeon.

The 2 longtime associates began out within the trade collectively, they usually rose to fame as a duo within the early days of their careers in comedy. Though each comediennes have achieved success lately, Park Na Rae turned the primary of the pair to win a Daesang (grand prize) final 12 months, when she took residence the very best prize on the 2019 MBC Leisure Awards.

Throughout their visitor look on the August 2 episode of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home,” the solid members requested Jang Do Yeon if she had felt barely envious watching her buddy win the Daesang final 12 months.

Jang Do Yeon replied, “I’ve gotten this query earlier than, about whether or not it’s disturbing to be in comparison with [Park Na Rae]. However the truth that I’m even being in comparison with a Daesang winner makes me blissful. I’m honored that they assume I’m worthy of the comparability.”

“From the very begin, I’ve at all times considered Park Na Rae because the funniest individual I do know,” she went on. “So at first, after we thought our comedy was humorous and entertaining however we had been nonetheless struggling to search out success, I initially felt annoyed… after which [when things started to go well for Park Na Rae], I assumed to myself, ‘So I wasn’t flawed.’”

Park Na Rae then teared up as she confessed, “Really, there was a time once I was jealous of Jang Do Yeon. As a result of she’s so good at what she does.”

She grew visibly emotional as she continued, “To be sincere, I assumed that we had been starting from totally different beginning strains. I’m somebody who, if I put in 10 factors of effort, can solely pull off a 9. However [Jang Do Yeon] is somebody who can pull off a 10 with only one level of effort. That’s how good she is. So I assumed to myself, ‘Do I’ve that type of expertise?’”

“Even now,” stated Park Na Rae, “each time I see [Jang Do Yeon], she actually surprises me. Whereas watching her, I typically surprise, ‘Would I’ve been in a position to make that type of joke in that type of scenario? Would I be capable of do in addition to she’s doing?’”

Park Na Rae added, “My humorousness, even now, is de facto hit-or-miss. Folks both adore it or hate it. However Jang Do Yeon’s humorousness is the kind that just about everybody enjoys. She’s somebody who might be humorous with out offending anybody or making others uncomfortable. In a means, Jang Do Yeon is somebody whom I can actually name my position mannequin.”

“I nonetheless can’t do what she does,” she continued. “So I feel to myself that I must work even more durable.”

Watch the total episode of “Grasp within the Home” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now