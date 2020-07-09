Park Seo Joon And Anchorwoman Park Sun Young Appointed Honorary Ambassadors Of 2020 Census

Park Seo Joon and former anchorwoman Park Sung Young have been chosen because the honorary ambassadors of the 2020 Census.

A celebratory occasion was held on July eight to mark the event on the SKY31 Conference auditorium in Jamsil, Seoul. There, each Park Seo Joon and Park Sun Young had been appointed as honorary ambassadors of the 2020 Inhabitants and Housing Census and the 2020 Census of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. In accordance with social distancing pointers, solely a small variety of representatives had been in attendance.

Statistics Korea defined, “Park Seo Joon has excelled as an actor and constructed up a reliable picture by means of dramas, movie, and selection exhibits, and Park Sun Young has fostered a picture of belief and stability by means of her work as an anchorwoman. As belief and accuracy are pillars of our work on the census, we believed they had been the suitable match to be our honorary ambassadors.”

Park Seo Joon said, “I’m pleased to have been appointed the honorary ambassador for the census, which is a large-scale occasion that takes place as soon as each 5 years. I’ll do my finest to assist attain the aim of 100 % participation charges.” Within the following interview, he went on to say, “I feel it’s essential to get the phrase on the market concerning the census. It turns into the muse of all policymaking in Korea. The data collected by means of the census will present correct knowledge to form insurance policies concerning welfare, transportation, training, and different areas, so I feel it’s essential for everybody to take private accountability and take part.”

Park Sun Young said, “I really feel a higher sense of accountability as that is the second time I’ve been appointed because the honorary ambassador, first in 2016 and now in 2020. I’ll do my finest to advertise the census in order that a lot of our residents can reply and share their tales, and convey about adjustments sooner or later.” Within the interview, Park Sun Young added, “I imagine we have to have understanding of our current to organize good insurance policies. I’m certain some folks will really feel unfamiliar with the census, so that’s the place we are going to step in and assist. I’ll do my finest.”

As honorary ambassadors, Park Seo Joon and Park Sun Young will take part in quite a lot of on-line and offline actions to encourage residents to take part within the upcoming census.

