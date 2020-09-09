Park Seo Joon And Park Min Young’s Passionate Kiss Scene From “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” Suddenly Skyrockets Past 200 Million Views

A steamy kiss scene from “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” has been hovering in views on YouTube!

The hit tvN drama aired in the summertime of 2018 and starred Park Seo Joon as a wise and good-looking however smug vp of an organization and Park Min Younger as his highly-skilled longtime secretary. When she pronounces she’ll be resigning so she will be able to focus extra on her personal life, he turns into decided to persuade her to remain.

Whereas the chemistry between the 2 actors was off the charts and there have been many memorable kiss scenes within the present, one clip specifically has been going viral recently. The kiss scene is from episode 13 of the drama, when the pair spent their first evening collectively.

In keeping with SpoTVNews, the YouTube video reached 100 million views on August 9 of this yr. By September 7, it had already surpassed 200 million views, that means it shot up by 100 million views in simply near a month!

As of September 9 at 5 a.m. KST, the video has over 219.Eight million views.

The video has additionally reached over 423,000 “likes” on YouTube. SpoTVNews factors out that not solely have the views been hovering, the scene can also be popping up in associated searches on Korean portal websites. In keeping with the outlet, looking for “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” on Korea’s largest portal website Naver presently results in the instructed associated search “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim kiss scene.”

A supply from the broadcasting trade advised SpoTVNews that the “stay-at-home” tradition attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rejuvenated curiosity in dramas from the previous.

Some folks have additionally questioned if the sudden hovering of views on the video is because of elevated worldwide curiosity after greater than 100 nations have obtained broadcast rights to the present. As well as, SpoTVNews notes that there’s been an enormous surge in Park Seo Joon’s recognition in Japan following his starring position in “Itaewon Class” and that his rising fandom may be testing “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” too. And in fact, Park Min Younger has been a drama fan favourite all over the world for years, significantly because the hit “Metropolis Hunter.”

Maeil Enterprise Newspaper studies {that a} supply from “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” manufacturing firm Studio Dragon acknowledged on September 8, “It looks as if the recognition of Korean dramas is constant and growing recently, and we’re grateful for this explosive response and love.”

Park Seo Joon’s subsequent venture is abroad filming for the film “Dream,” whereas Park Min Younger is contemplating potential new works.

