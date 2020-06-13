Park Seo Joon Bulks Up For His Soccer Player Role In Upcoming Film With IU

Park Seo Joon has been hitting the health club to prepare for his new film with IU!

The actor is at the moment filming the upcoming film “Dream” (working title), the newest movie by “Excessive Job” director Lee Byung Hun. The movie tells the story of a motley crew of inexperienced gamers making an attempt out for the Homeless World Cup, an annual worldwide soccer occasion.

Park Seo Joon might be starring within the film as Yoon Hong Dae, an expert soccer participant who finally ends up teaching the group after being placed on disciplinary probation, and the actor has been bulking as much as put together for his function.

On June 13, Park Seo Joon took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself on the health club, writing, “In the method of remodeling into soccer participant Yoon Hong Dae.”

Shortly afterwards, skilled soccer participant Paik Seung Ho, who at the moment performs for Germany’s Darmstadt 98, responded by leaving a remark with a string of emojis.

“Dream” is at the moment slated to premiere someday in 2021.

In the meantime, watch Park Seo Joon in his hit drama “What’s Mistaken with Secretary Kim” under!

Watch Now