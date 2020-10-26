Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, And More In Talks For “Youn’s Kitchen 3”

A 3rd season of the favored present “Youn’s Kitchen” is within the works!

On October 26, Ilgan Sports activities reported that “Youn’s Kitchen 3” was initially scheduled to be filmed overseas in spring this yr, however because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was unable to go overseas, and plans have been pushed again. The report cited a supply who shared, “Filming is scheduled to happen in late November in Korea. The program might not be known as ‘Youn’s Kitchen 3,’ and the situation is being stored a secret.”

Following the report, a supply from “Youn’s Kitchen 3” acknowledged to Newsen, “We’re nonetheless understanding the filming schedule for season three. It’s true that we have now made look gives to Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik, and they’re positively reviewing the gives.”

“Youn’s Kitchen 3” additionally beforehand acknowledged that nothing was determined relating to the filming location after it was reported that the present could be going down on Jeju Island.

“Youn’s Kitchen” is PD (producing director) Na Younger Suk’s selection program that follows the solid members as they function a restaurant in a international nation. The primary season passed off in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia, and the second season was filmed in Garachico, Spain. Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yu Mi have been a part of the present since season one, and Park Seo Joon joined the solid for season two. Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi appeared on PD Na Younger Suk’s “Summer season Trip” collectively.

In keeping with Ilgan Sports activities, “Youn’s Kitchen 3” will start airing in January 2021.

