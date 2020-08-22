Park Seo Joon Shares What Kind Of Person He Wants To Become

Harper’s Bazaar has launched their newest picture shoot with Park Seo Joon!

Within the images, Park Seo Joon rocks fashionable suits that emphasize simplicity contrasting with the brilliant and colourful backgrounds.

Within the accompanying interview, Park Seo Joon shared, “As I’ve been performing diligently, many individuals have fortunately given me a number of help. I wish to give again that love it doesn’t matter what. I wish to develop into an individual who has a optimistic affect.”

