Park Seo Joon Shines Next To Park Bo Gum In His Cameo Appearance On “Report Of Youth”

tvN’s “Report of Youth” has launched new stills of Park Seo Joon from his particular look within the drama!

“Report of Youth” is a drama about younger individuals who wrestle for his or her desires and their love amidst the tough realities of the modeling business. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Spoilers

Sa Hye Joon, who had been working steadily towards his dream of changing into an actor, lastly received his huge break when he was provided a task within the medical drama “Gateway,” a lot to the displeasure of his former company’s CEO Lee Tae Su (Lee Chang Hoon). Amidst his busy schedule, Sa Hye Joon nonetheless discovered time to kindle his romance with Ahn Jung Ha, however viewers are interested in whether or not or not the couple will be capable of proceed their relationship as they face the brand new actuality of Sa Hye Joon’s fame.

In the brand new stills, Sa Hye Joon appears to be like dashing on the picture wall for the 2019 Drama Awards. One other nonetheless options Sa Hye Joon’s appearing senior and prime star Track Min Su (Park Seo Joon), who flashes a captivating smile towards the cameras. Throughout the ceremony, Received Hae Hyo and Park Do Ha (Kim Gun Woo) additionally anxiously await the announcement for the Finest Actor award. Curiosity is mounting over who will obtain the award, in addition to whether or not or not Track Min Su will be capable of hand over a trophy to Sa Hye Joon, with whom he has a particular connection.

Beforehand, Sa Hye Joon expressed his need to take a task in “Return of the King,” favoring the interval drama over a romance drama that might absolutely give him extra recognition. The brand new episode will see the rising actor persevering with alongside his street to success.

The manufacturing workforce upped the anticipation for the second half of the drama, saying, “The period of Sa Hye Joon is starting, and viewers will really feel elated past their imaginations. In specific, Park Seo Joon’s particular look will warmth up the second half much more. Look ahead to his reference to Sa Hye Joon as prime star Track Min Su and the way he’ll add momentum to the story.”

The following episode of “Report of Youth” airs on October 5 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Seo Joon within the movie “Midnight Runners” under:

