Park Seo Joon To Make Special Appearance In “Report Of Youth”

Park Seo Joon might be making a shock look in tvN’s “Report of Youth.”

Park Seo Joon’s company Superior ENT shared the information on September 16 and revealed that the actor has already completed filming for his function.

In line with sources, Park Seo Joon agreed to seem within the drama because of his relationships with each Park Bo Gum and author Ha Myung Hee. Park Bo Gum beforehand made a cameo look in JTBC’s “Itaewon Class,” and Park Seo Joon additionally appeared within the Ha Myung Hee’s 2013 drama “A Phrase From Heat Coronary heart.”

The following episode of “Report of Youth” airs Monday, September 21.

