Park Shi Hoo And Go Sung Hee Are A Fortune-Telling Power Couple In New TV Chosun Drama

Park Shi Hoo and Go Sung Hee will check their chemistry and clairvoyant expertise in “Wind, Cloud, and Rain” (literal title).

This upcoming TV Chosun historic drama is in regards to the battle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic talents. The 2 characters will assist inform the story of a fierce battle for energy in addition to a heartbreaking love story.

On Might 5, the principle poster for the collection was launched.

Park Shi Hoo seems as Joseon’s finest fortune teller and physiognomist (face reader), and Go Sung Hee portrays a daughter of King Cheoljong with the flexibility to learn fortunes.

In the poster, Park Shi Hoo holds Go Sung Hee shut as the 2 lovingly gaze into one another’s eyes.

“Wind, Cloud, and Rain” premieres on Might 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

