Park Shi Hoo And Go Sung Hee Share A Dangerous Reunion In “King Maker: The Change Of Future” Premiere

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “King Maker: The Change of Future” shared new stills forward of the drama’s premiere!

The upcoming historic drama is in regards to the battle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic skills. Park Shi Hoo performs Choi Cheon Joong, one of the best fortune teller and physiognomist (face reader) in Joseon, and Go Sung Hee performs Lee Bong Ryun, the daughter of King Cheoljong who possesses a mysterious means to learn fortunes.

Choi Cheon Joong’s and Lee Bong Ryun’s lives grew to become intertwined throughout their childhood due to a fateful encounter, and the drama will comply with their love story as their ill-fated relationship progresses.

The stills present the 2 characters assembly for the primary time in 5 years in a harmful but stunning method. Choi Cheon Joong grabs Lee Bong Ryun’s shoulders, however earlier than he may even converse, the 2 are silenced by the looks of a sword pointed of their path. What may have transpired within the 5 years since they final met?

Choi Cheon Joong’s good friend Chae In Gyu (Sung Hyuk) can be anticipated to thicken the plot. He harbors jealousy in opposition to Choi Cheon Joong for his destiny and in addition has particular emotions for Lee Bong Ryun. The improvement of a love triangle between the three characters might be one thing to look out for.

Director Yoon Sang Ho commented, “Choi Cheon Joong and Lee Bong Ryun might be thought-about fictional characters. They exist to the touch individuals with their dramatic story that provides a fantastical ingredient to actual historic occasions. The content material of the drama will suck you into the story and maintain your eyes glued to the display screen. I ask in your curiosity and help.”

“King Maker: The Change of Future” premieres Might 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST and might be accessible on Viki with English subtitles.

