Park Shi Hoo Faces Grave Danger In “King Maker: The Change Of Future”

TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” revealed new stills of Park Shi Hoo.

The historic drama is concerning the wrestle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic talents. Park Shi Hoo performs Choi Cheon Joong, one of the best fortune teller and physiognomist (face reader) in Joseon, and Go Sung Hee performs King Cheoljong’s daughter, Lee Bong Ryun, who possesses a mysterious capacity to learn fortunes.

Spoiler

Beforehand, Choi Cheon Joong saved a watchful eye on the”Jo Woon Seon,” which his father Choi Kyung (Kim Myung Soo) was sending to King Cheoljong (Jung Wook), in order that it might go away the port safely. However there was an uncommon signal of pyrotechnic powder being discovered close by. This turned out to be Kim Byung Woon’s (Kim Seung Soo) scheme to delay the ship’s departure.

In the newly launched stills, Choi Cheon Joong appears to be like alarmed by the flip of occasions. He appears bewildered and offended on the chaos unfolding earlier than him, and he pulls out his sword to defend himself towards his enemies. Viewers are keen to search out out if Choi Cheon Joong will have the ability to safely escape Kim Byung Woon’s sneaky lure.

The subsequent episode of “King Maker: The Change of Future” will air on Could 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the premiere of “King Maker: The Change of Future” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)