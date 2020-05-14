Park Shi Hoo, Go Sung Hee, And More Are Ready To Carve Their Own Destiny In New Drama Poster

TV Chosun launched a brand new poster for “King Maker: The Change of Destiny”!

The upcoming historic drama is in regards to the battle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic talents. Park Shi Hoo performs Choi Cheon Joong, one of the best fortune teller and physiognomist (face reader) in Joseon, and Go Sung Hee performs Lee Bong Ryun, the daughter of King Cheoljong who possesses a mysterious capacity to learn fortunes.

The newly launched poster options the main actors Park Shi Hoo, Go Sung Hee, Jun Kwang Ryul, Sung Hyuk, Kim Seung Soo, Lee Ru, and extra wanting charismatically in direction of the viewers who’re extremely anticipating the ability battle that may unfold between the characters.

Moreover, Choi Cheon Joong and Lee Bong Ryun will inform a heartbreaking love story by which they face nice misfortune regardless of their fateful encounter after they have been younger. Rejecting the destinies they have been born with, Choi Cheon Joong and Lee Bong Ryun will painting an ardent romance as they selected to like just one particular person all through their whole lives.

The manufacturing group shared, “We are going to present a top quality and glorious efficiency with gifted actors and a stable story that makes use of actual historical past as its basis. Moreover, viewers can watch an thrilling drama, which they’ve by no means seen the likes of earlier than, with refreshing new subjects of future and psychometry.”

“King Maker: The Change of Destiny” premieres Could 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Check out a teaser for the drama under:

