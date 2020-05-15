Park Shi Hoo, Go Sung Hee, And More Predict Viewership Ratings + Pick Focal Points Of “King Maker: The Change Of Future”

The solid and crew of upcoming historic drama “King Maker: The Change of Future” lately mentioned chemistry, viewership rankings, focal factors, and extra!

On Could 14, TV Chosun ran a livestream broadcast for the “King Maker: The Change of Future” press convention. Current have been actors Park Shi Hoo, Go Sung Hee, Jun Kwang Ryul, Sung Hyuk, Kim Seung Soo, Eru, and producing director (PD) Yoon Sang Ho.

This historic drama is concerning the wrestle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic talents. The PD launched “King Maker: The Change of Future” as “each a political drama about these with greed and a melodrama with love. Ultimately, it’s a human drama that touches hearts.”

The drama additionally options each factual and fictional characters. Yoon Sang Ho defined, “The solely characters who actually exist in historical past embrace Lee Ha Solar (performed by Eru) and regent Heungseon Daewongun (often known as Prince Gung and Yi Ha Eung) (performed by Jun Kwang Ryul).”

Park Shi Hoo garnered consideration for having seen a lot of success in his final historic drama, “The Princess’s Man,” again in 2011. The actor shared, “Fairly than feeling pressured, I’m trying ahead to this. Once I first learn the script, it had the identical really feel as after I learn ‘The Princess’s Man’ script. I’m trying ahead to this yet another.”

He continued, “I really feel good. My spirits are excessive and good power is progressively constructing. I need to switch this to TV Chosun.” He additionally predicted viewership rankings of 10 %.

Go Sung Hee, who stars reverse Park Shi Hoo, talked about working with him, sharing, “It was actually so good. Simply by him being there, I used to be capable of really feel supported and steady. At the beginning of filming, I nervous rather a lot and was uncertain as a result of I didn’t have numerous time to arrange. Whereas working with him, I used to be capable of observe alongside.”

Park Shi Hoo commented, “We’ve got actually nice chemistry. We’re continually trying via each other for this melodrama.”

Park Shi Hoo performs Choi Cheon Joong, who’s Joseon’s greatest fortune teller and face reader. When requested what he targeted on most whereas performing, the actor shared, “Since my character can foresee the long run, he’s very relaxed. I targeted rather a lot on his piercing gaze.” He jokingly added with amusing, “Our viewers ought to be cautious too. I’m all the time trying via you.”

The remainder of the solid picked what they thought was the drama’s focus. Go Sung Hee answered, “I believe it is going to be very enjoyable to see our luxurious performing on prime of the muse of gorgeous writing and spectacular directing.” Jun Kwang Ryul made everybody snigger by sharing, “Watching me might be a focus.”

Kim Seung Soo commented, “Seeing the large-scale image might be a focus, however it’s a drama with numerous emotion and density. When you watch intently, it is possible for you to to really feel the true style of this drama the extra you watch.” Eru shared, “I believe there’s a lesson. ‘Don’t let your guard down.’”

“King Maker: The Change of Future” premieres on Could 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST and might be accessible on Viki!

Watch a preview of the primary episode beneath!

