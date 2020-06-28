Park Shi Hoo Prepares His Next Scheme In “King Maker: The Change Of Future”

Park Shi Hoo has one other plan up his sleeve in TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future.”

“King Maker: The Change of Future” is concerning the wrestle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic talents. Park Shi Hoo performs Choi Cheon Joong, the very best fortune teller and physiognomist (face reader) in Joseon, and Go Sung Hee performs King Cheoljong’s daughter, Lee Bong Ryun, who possesses a mysterious skill to learn fortunes.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Choi Cheon Joong got here up with a scheme to make Lee Ha Eung’s (Jun Kwang Ryul‘s)s son Jae Hwang a king. He informed Lee Ha Eung to behave like a libertine to idiot Kim Byung Woon (Kim Seung Soo), and he made Jae Hwang console and please the Queen Dowager (Kim Bo Yun). Nonetheless, Kim Byung Woon introduced ahead one other candidate for king, shaking up the story.

New stills present Choi Cheong Joon talking privately with two very sudden individuals. He’s seated with Na Hab (Yoon Ah Jung) and Kim Byung Hak (Han Jae Younger) of the Jangdong Kim Clan that he loathes, making viewers marvel what kind of plan he has up his sleeve this time. He receives an unlimited sum because the fortune teller’s charge to foretell the way forward for the Jangdong Kim Clan, and his prediction makes Na Hab and Kim Byung Hak give him their full consideration.

The subsequent episode of “King Maker: The Change of Future” airs on June 28 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch the newest episode under!

