Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo Convey Their Dangerous Journey In “Sisyphus: The Delusion” Posters

JTBC’s upcoming tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion” launched thrilling new posters of Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye!

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to carry to mild hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Web optimization Hae, who has walked an extended and harmful path for him.

Cho Seung Woo makes use of his sharp and highly effective gaze to dominate the intriguing fantasy thriller environment created by the newly launched poster. Remodeled into Han Tae Sool, he appears to be like able to immediately type out the mysterious figures in our world who’re hiding their identities. Park Shin Hye portrays Kang Web optimization Hae, who returns to the previous in an effort to save Han Tae Sool and the world from hazard. Her poster displays her character’s agency resolve to attain this purpose. The posters elevate anticipation for the upcoming drama as the 2 leads tease the mysterious story they’ll ship to viewers by the drama.

Moreover, a 3rd poster reveals the primary take a look at the “hidden being” by a mysterious silhouette. Regardless of their hid face, viewers can detect a outstanding aura from the shrouded determine, elevating questions as to who may very well be hidden behind the haze.

One other fascinating level viewers can look ahead to within the upcoming drama is the glowing purple sigma image that seems on all three of the characters. Viewers can tune in to the drama whereas making an attempt to find what the Greek letter, which can be used as a summation image in math, may suggest within the drama.

The manufacturing crew shared, “In historic Greek, the primary letter of Sisyphus is sigma. This additionally signifies that sigma represents a core focus to that extent on the planet of ‘Sisyphus: The Delusion.’ When you look intently, it’s also possible to discover the identical image within the drama’s brand,” elevating questions in regards to the that means behind sigma within the drama in addition to how the mysterious determine might be related to Han Tae Sool and Kang Web optimization Hae.

The drama is helmed by director Jin Hyuk, who beforehand labored on “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “Physician Stranger,” “Grasp’s Solar,” and extra. It’s penned by the author couple Lee Jae In and Jeon Chan Ho. “Sisyphus: The Delusion” will premiere in February following the conclusion of “Run On.” Try a teaser for the drama right here!

