Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo Describe Acting Together In “Sisyphus: The Delusion”

Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo talked about teaming up for his or her new drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion”!

The upcoming JTBC fantasy-mystery present stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to carry to mild hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Search engine optimization Hae. She comes from a future that has fallen into destroy attributable to a battle, and he or she takes on the duty of defending Han Tae Sool to be able to save the world.

The pair posed for a pictorial that seems within the March difficulty of Elle Korea journal. In an interview to associate with the shoot, Cho Seung Woo defined why he determined to affix the forged, saying, “The total power of the drama was charming. It felt like one thing that hasn’t been seen earlier than in a Korean drama.”

When requested in regards to the relationship between her character Kang Search engine optimization Hae and Cho Seung Woo’s character Han Tae Sool, Park Shin Hye stated, “Compassion is the emotional basis that deepens their relationship.” She added, “Should you watch the drama, you’ll see the path wherein the feelings between them develop.”

Park Shin Hye additionally shared, “Search engine optimization Hae just isn’t a pleasant character. She’s been dwelling simply to outlive, and he or she was holding a gun earlier than she even realized the way to be a member of society. Nonetheless, that’s additionally why she’s sincere and pure. You’ll have the ability to really feel a unique type of heat from her.”

On taking up motion scenes for the drama, the actress stated, “I wished to attempt performing bodily whereas I used to be nonetheless even a bit youthful. In actual life, I additionally actually get pleasure from doing sports activities exterior alone.”

About her co-star Cho Seung Woo, she stated, “Cho Seung Woo barely had time to relaxation after ending his earlier undertaking and but he not often even made errors together with his traces, so I had no excuses. I felt an incredible power whereas appearing along with him.”

Cho Seung Woo stated, “The motion scenes stand out so much however her feelings and skill to interpret are much more superb. For the reason that undertaking goes backwards and forwards in time and house, the set-up and determining the feelings aren’t simple, however Park Shin Hye was the one on set who had the most detailed grasp on it.”

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” premieres on February 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

