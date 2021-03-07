Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo Display Adorable Off-Camera Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” has shared a cute glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who goes trying to find the damaging fact behind his brother’s dying, and Park Shin Hye as Kang Website positioning Hae, his savior from a war-torn future.

On March 7, “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” launched new behind-the-scenes images that seize the cute real-life chemistry between its two leads. In distinction to the weighty, life-or-death-stakes ambiance of the drama, Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo can’t appear to cease smiling and laughing as they joke round with one another on set, resulting in some cute candid photographs of the 2 co-stars.

The producers of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” commented, “The chemistry between the actors is so improbable that If we have been to correctly speak about it, our lips would find yourself hurting from how lengthy we’d have to speak. I believe that the rationale [Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo] have been in a position to create the flawless chemistry they’ve now could be that they trusted one another, each by way of their appearing and their teamwork.”

They continued, “With every new episode, Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye’s A+ chemistry will warmth up much more, and also you gained’t wish to miss it. Will probably be one of many factors to look ahead to in [future episodes of] the drama. Please maintain a detailed eye on the story to come back and what sort of synergy their teamwork will create.”

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

