Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo Share A Tender Moment Before Facing Kim Byung Chul In “Sisyphus: The Fable”

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fable” has launched new stills teasing the ultimate two episodes of the drama!

Spoilers

Like a Mobius strip, time in “Sisyphus: The Fable” has been chasing its tail in an countless loop. That is the rule that’s established by the “uploader,” the time machine that enables individuals to journey to the previous. The evil Sigma (Kim Byung Chul) desires to keep up this rule, however Kang Web optimization Hae (Park Shin Hye) and Han Tae Sool (Cho Seung Woo) need to break it.

On the finish of the countless loop is October 31, when a nuclear struggle breaks out and Tae Sool and Web optimization Hae die. Every time that Tae Sool is pressured to decide on by Sigma between the world and Web optimization Hae, he chooses Web optimization Hae. In doing so, he managed to complete the ultimate coding on the uploader. Despite the fact that the nation was plunged into damage as soon as extra, Web optimization Hae was capable of take the uploader and return to the previous and the 2 might meet up once more to deal with Sigma as soon as extra.

The countless loop is the explanation the drama is named “Sisyphus,” after the Greek fable of Sisyphus, who was cursed to repeat the identical punishment time and again till the tip of time. Regardless of their a number of errors till now, will Web optimization Hae and Tae Sool lastly break freed from their merciless destiny? Simply as Sisyphus rolled the boulder time and again up the hill, the 2 took small steps every time to vary the longer term just a little at a time.

In the brand new stills, Kang Web optimization Hae and Han Tae Sool share a young second earlier than their climactic face-off in opposition to Sigma. The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “As there are solely two episodes left within the drama, Tae Sool and Web optimization Hae will face their destiny and have their last battle with Sigma. Please sit up for the decisive second when it will likely be revealed if Han Tae Sool can change destiny as he witnessed sooner or later, or if Sigma will win one final time.”

The last two episodes of “Sisyphus: The Fable” will air on April 7 and eight at 9 p.m. KST.

