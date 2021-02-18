Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo Talk About Their Perfect Teamwork During Filming “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”

JTBC’s new drama “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” held a web based press convention that includes producing director (PD) Jin Hyuk, Cho Seung Woo, and Park Shin Hye on February 17, the day of its premiere.

The new fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to carry mild to hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Search engine marketing Hae. She comes from a future that has fallen into smash resulting from a warfare, and she or he takes on the duty of defending Han Tae Sool as a way to save the world.

Director Jin Hyuk described how the concept for “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” was born. “The story might seem to be it’s fantasy, but it surely’s really based mostly on real-life occasions,” he revealed. “4 years in the past after I was planning dramas with the screenwriters, it was when there was a chance of nuclear weapons getting used or a warfare breaking out. Folks outdoors the nation have been stunned at how Korean residents simply went about their work as typical. The plan for the drama began after we questioned what our response can be if a tragedy had really occurred.”

The drama marks Cho Seung Woo’s first try on the fantasy style, and he recalled being intrigued by the concept of a world the place the current and the longer term co-exist. “It was additionally scary to think about how the South Korea in 2035 can be portrayed in ruins. I grew excited by that sort of factor, and the way it might be embodied and portrayed,” he stated. “Greater than something, I selected the drama due to the compassion that Han Tae Sool and Kang Search engine marketing Hae share, and it’s additionally my first time appearing in a style that has all of those components so I used to be actually curious and excited.”

Park Shin Hye described how she ready for her function, sharing, “I practiced with the motion crew a few month and a half earlier than capturing started and tried to get used to the actions. As for the scenes sooner or later, we went to precise deserted streets in Myeongdong and areas much like wastelands and I acquired sort of used to these environment.”

Director Jin Hyuk expressed his confidence within the two lead actors as he stated, “From the start, we wished Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye, and if even simply considered one of them stated no I’d have stated to do a special drama.” Cho Seung Woo humorously chimed in, “The character description was somebody who was born in 1988 and 183 centimeters tall, so I believed, ‘They weren’t in search of me.’ The description was modified to somebody born in 1982 so I instantly determined I used to be in.”

Park Shin Hye additionally stated that she and Cho Seung Woo had good synergy on set. Explaining how Cho Seung Woo helped her all through filming, she stated, “There are positively some tough scenes, and whereas filming there have been instances the place I’d get overwhelmed though it was clearly my job to see it by way of. Nevertheless, at any time when that may occur, he can be there. There’s issues that occur out of belief once you depend on one another. There have been so many moments like that that at any time when he wasn’t on set I’d look ahead to him. I spotted how in a different way I acted after we filmed individually in comparison with after we filmed collectively.”

Cho Seung Woo additionally held Park Shin Hye in excessive regard as he described how she guided him by way of filming, having been on set two months longer than he had. “Excluding the director, she was the boss on set. She introduced everybody collectively and taken care of the employees and different actors, so even earlier than seeing her as an actress I noticed her as a extremely nice individual,” he stated. “Once you look into the opposite individual’s eyes you’ll be able to inform whether or not or not they’re one hundred pc honest about what they’re doing. Once I noticed her pouring her soul into each single scene and drawing upon and expressing these feelings, I believed she was wonderful.”

Park Shin Hye shared what she hoped the drama would accomplish, saying, “I hope that this drama is one which satisfies your eyes, ears, and all 5 of your senses as you learn how Han Tae Sool and Kang Search engine marketing Hae will alter the longer term within the midst of their repeated destiny. I hope this drama can carry everybody just a bit little bit of hope or consolation.”

Cho Seung Woo added, “The message and topic of this drama would possibly seem easy, but it surely will also be the story of you all who watch it. I feel this can be a drama that presents the outcomes that come out of the alternatives we make in our lives. If you happen to take note of the mindset and hope embedded in these decisions it is possible for you to to narrate to the drama much more.”

