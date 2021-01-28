Park Shin Hye And Cho Seung Woo’s Drama “Sisyphus: The Fable” Gives Viewers A Mystery To Solve In New Posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sisyphus: The Fable” has shared two intriguing new posters of Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo!

“Sisyphus: The Fable” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to deliver to gentle hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Website positioning Hae, who has walked an extended and harmful path for him.

On January 28, the upcoming drama launched two character posters introducing viewers to its heroic leads, who should tackle the daunting process of fixing a future that has already been decided.

Park Shin Hye’s poster emphasizes her character’s dedication to defending Han Tae Sool, together with her caption studying, “I’ll prevent, you save the world.” In the meantime, Cho Seung Woo’s poster highlights the boldness of his character, who stares into the digicam with a decided look as his caption reads, “As a result of I’ve seen the longer term, a future the place we win.”

Nonetheless, in accordance with the producers of “Sisyphus: The Fable,” there’s additionally an vital clue hidden within the two new posters: the digital strains distorting the photographs of Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo, which call to mind a damaged tv display, are there for a cause.

“The which means [of those lines] will likely be revealed quickly,” teased the producers. “Till then, we expect it is likely to be enjoyable for viewers to strive fixing the thriller of why Tae Sool’s and Website positioning Hae’s photographs are distorted.”

“Sisyphus: The Fable” will premiere on February 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Try a teaser for the drama right here!

