JTBC’s upcoming tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion” has revealed its first poster!

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to carry to gentle hidden beings which can be secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Search engine marketing Hae, who has walked a protracted and harmful path for him.

Sooner or later of their lives, everybody has requested themselves the query, “What if we may return to the previous?” In response to JTBC, “Sisyphus: The Delusion” will flip that hypothetical right into a actuality.

On January 1, the upcoming drama launched a poster that reveals its leads dealing with a mysterious path ablaze with blinding gentle. As the 2 silhouetted figures look out onto this daunting gateway of time, the poster raises the query of what lies past—and whether or not it’s one thing to be feared.

Notably, Kang Search engine marketing Hae is clutching a gun as she stands a number of steps behind Han Tae Sool, hinting at her mission to return to the previous to avoid wasting each Han Tae Sool and the world.

In the meantime, the poster’s caption intriguingly teases, “One world, two futures,” referring to the likelihood that the longer term might change relying on whether or not Kang Search engine marketing Hae is ready to rescue Han Tae Sool or not.

The producers of “Sisyphus: The Delusion” commented, “On January 1, the gate to 2021 has lastly opened. As a way to have fun this second and greet the brand new 12 months, now we have launched a launching poster that symbolically captures the important thing message of ‘Sisyphus: The Delusion.’”

They continued, “Please tune in to search out out whether or not Tae Sool and Search engine marketing Hae, who face the future of ‘one world, two futures,’ will have the ability to open the gate to the second future after waging a fierce battle. Please stay up for the start of their epic journey to avoid wasting the world.”

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” will premiere in February, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Run On.”

