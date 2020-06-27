Park Shin Hye And Yoo Ah In Explain Their Close Friendship + Describe The Charm Of Their Film “#ALIVE”

“#ALIVE” co-stars Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In just lately shared their admiration for each other whereas speaking about their new movie.

On June 27, the primary forged and crew of “#ALIVE” held a web based visitor go to (GV) by way of Naver V Stay to talk with moviegoers.

“#ALIVE” is a survival thriller in regards to the sudden outbreak of a mysterious sickness that causes these contaminated to assault different individuals. Because the illness quickly spreads all through Seoul and grows uncontrolled, survivors are trapped alone inside their residences with out entry to mobile knowledge, Wi-Fi, texting, or telephone calls. Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye star within the film as Joon Woo and Yoo Bin, two survivors which can be remoted in the course of a now-dangerous metropolis.

After the movie premiered on June 24, it recorded the best variety of 1st-day moviegoers because the COVID-19 outbreak. Inside solely three days of its premiere, the movie surpassed 500,000 moviegoers.

Yoo Ah In commented, “It’s just lately been very tough for individuals to go to film theatres [due to the pandemic]. The theatre misplaced its vitality, and the Korean film trade was stagnant, however extra individuals got here to see us than we anticipated. After seeing everybody come collectively and create new power, I’ve additionally been gaining new power of my very own. Thanks.”

When requested to call essentially the most interesting side of “#ALIVE,” Park Shin Hye picked the refreshing plot growth. She defined, “Relatively than exploring how the scenario got here to be, the film refreshingly reveals how its characters survive the scenario they’re at present in.”

Yoo Ah In chimed in, “I appreciated how the event was clear-cut and fast-paced. I feel that’s what viewers are liking, too. It’s additionally exceptionally relatable. Though the subject material is acquainted, I feel that folks dwelling within the present day and age are watching whereas interested by how they might really feel in such an remoted scenario.”

Each Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In made their debuts in 2003, and consequently, they’ve grow to be very shut over the course of their careers.

Park Shin Hye commented, “We’ve grow to be actually shut. We debuted across the identical time and commenced working in our teenagers. There have been undoubtedly conditions that we had been in a position to perceive with out personally realizing, and there have been plenty of occasions once we empathized with each other.”

She continued by describing Yoo Ah In as good, beautiful, an performing genius, and somebody with plenty of hair. She defined, “Yoo Ah In explains his ideas regularly. Though he’s good, he has a really lovable facet behind that. Since he’s older than me, I loved the heat that he gave off as an older brother determine on set.”

