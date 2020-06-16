Park Shin Hye And Yoo Ah In Name Zombie Films And Shows That Inspired Them For “#ALIVE,” Talk About Film Hitting Theaters During COVID-19 Pandemic, And More

Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye talked about appearing within the upcoming movie “#ALIVE”!

“#ALIVE” is a “survival thriller” concerning the sudden outbreak of a mysterious sickness that causes these contaminated to assault different individuals. Because the illness quickly spreads all through Seoul and grows uncontrolled, survivors are trapped alone inside their residences with out entry to mobile information, Wi-Fi, texting, or telephone calls. Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye star within the film as Joon Woo and Yoo Bin, two survivors which are remoted in the course of a now-dangerous metropolis.

On June 15, Direcor Jo Il Hyung and stars Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye took half in a press convention for the film.

The actors had been requested if there have been any zombie motion pictures or exhibits they used as references. Yoo Ah In shared, “I really like zombie motion pictures, so I’ve seen all of them. I actually loved the pure realness of the appearing in ‘Zombieland.’” He shared that “#ALIVE” additionally has parts of comedy to it and he’d been impressed to tackle the problem of attempting to create an identical liveliness and chemistry between the characters.

Park Shin Hye responded, “I normally can’t watch scary issues, however I used to be actually into ‘The Strolling Lifeless’ for some time. Once I acquired the script after that, I watched it once more and I paid shut consideration to how the characters survived through the use of what they discovered as they moved round. I feel since Yoo Bin is a character who enjoys climbing, she would have been in a position to make use of objects like that naturally.”

Yoo Ah In went on to say, “I attempted to exude power, familiarity, cuteness, and one thing like the sensation of a ‘boy subsequent door.” Park Shin Hye stated, “The characters I play are normally cheerful and energetic, and I feel that Yoo Bin was totally different in the best way that she realistically accepts her state of affairs.” She defined that whereas Yoo Bin had lived in response to her plans, that modifications when Joon Woo comes into her life.

When requested the way it felt to be showing to start with a part of the movie all on his personal, Yoo Ah In replied that he had after all felt strain. “Nonetheless, to be trustworthy, I had plenty of enjoyable whereas filming,” he stated, describing it as a job that allowed him to strive plenty of issues whereas placing on a ‘one-man present’ at first. “The truth that it was my first time doing a style movie made it enjoyable, however it was additionally particularly enjoyable to behave in it as a result of I needed to create the circulation of the start.”

Yoo Ah In additionally talked about working with Park Shin Hye. “We had been actively discussing and speaking whereas we labored on set,” he stated. “There have been plenty of moments once we had been aside, however once we filmed collectively, we had been at all times actively discussing. In specific, since I appeared by myself for a very long time within the first half and Park Shin Hye appeared beginning within the center, I used to be frightened about whether or not it might appear pure since I’d completed that filming and one other individual got here in. Nonetheless, when Park Shin Hye’s filming was completed and I noticed the edited model, I assumed it was so nice.”

Yoo Ah In additionally talked concerning the similarities between the subject of the movie and the present state of affairs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The movie is about survival and isolation, and about longing to fulfill others, escape, and really feel freedom, so it’s inevitable that it’s going to make individuals take into consideration what’s happening now,” he stated. “I feel that lots of people will have the ability to relate to the story of ‘#ALIVE.’”

“As everybody goes by way of a tough time proper now, I hope that their expertise within the theater will enable them to alleviate a few of their stress and really feel refreshed,” he stated. He went on to remark, “I hope that our film will assist individuals strongly really feel how treasured it’s to be alive and really feel gratitude.”

Park Shin Hye commented, “Our movie is a style work, however it might be good if lots of people are capable of really feel a small hope collectively, just like the hope felt by Joon Woo and Yoo Bin.”

“#ALIVE” hits theaters in Korea on June 24.

