Park Shin Hye And Yoo Ah In Share How Satisfied They Are With Acting Together In Upcoming Zombie Film

Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In’s upcoming zombie movie “#ALIVE” is gearing up for its premiere!

“#ALIVE” stars Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In as Yoo Bin and Joon Woo, two individuals trapped inside their flats with out entry to communication in the midst of Seoul because it turns into the epicenter of a mysterious virus outbreak that causes these contaminated to assault others.

On Might 27, “#ALIVE” held a press convention throughout which the actors talked in regards to the upcoming film. Yoo Ah In gave perception into his character Joon Woo by sharing, “He’s not good, and he has a careless facet, so he’ll be an approachable determine that’s simple to narrate to.” He added that since his character is sweet with expertise, Joon Woo will strategy survival in lots of various methods.

When requested if he’s a quick adapter like his character, Yoo Ah In replied, “I used to be as soon as like that. It’s troublesome to comply with alongside now.” He additionally defined that he loved appearing as Joon Woo as a result of he was a cushty and approachable determine, reasonably than one with a robust idea. Yoo Ah In elaborated on his character’s bodily look as nicely. “First, I attempted carrying a wig, however I finally discovered an outward look that brings out the character’s traits very nicely. I didn’t suppose there was a personality with that form of look in a latest Korean movie, however Ahn Jae Hong got here out with the look first.”

Park Shin Hye additionally talked about her similarities together with her character Yoo Bin. She shared, “I feel we’re a bit alike within the facet that now we have no worry.” Nonetheless, she stated that she was really extra just like Joon Woo in actual life.

The actress additionally needed to movie many motion scenes for the movie. She defined, “I didn’t now that there can be so many motion scenes. It was enjoyable whereas doing them, and I might present a distinct sort of vitality in comparison with what I’ve proven till now. Yoo Bin is calmer, much less emotional, and extra rational in comparison with the characters I’ve met up to now.”

Though it was Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In’s first time working collectively, Park Shin Hye revealed that Yoo Ah In was the largest cause why she selected to star within the movie. She shared, “I actually needed to movie with him. I met him in a non-public event earlier than, and he was very fascinating. I’ve at all times needed to fulfill him as soon as via a challenge.” Park Shin Hye continued to reward Yoo Ah In as an actor that made her curious to search out out what sort of challenge she would produce by working with him. She added, “He was an much more superb individual than what I had anticipated.”

Yoo Ah In additionally agreed that Park Shin Hye was an actress he had at all times needed to fulfill. He revealed, ” I had a sense Park Shin Hye would take this film. That was my first cause [for choosing the film]. I additionally thought, ‘Why haven’t we met but?’ Actually, I puzzled what it will have been like if we had first met via a romantic drama,” including that he loved Park Shin Hye’s appearing in romantic comedies. He praised, “She’s an actress with the power to steer.”

“#ALIVE” will premiere close to the top of June. Watch the trailer right here!

