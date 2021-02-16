Park Shin Hye Encounters Grave Danger In The Present In “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” launched new stills of Park Shin Hye!

The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to carry to mild hidden beings which can be secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Website positioning Hae. She comes from a future that has fallen into smash resulting from a warfare, and she or he takes on the duty of defending Han Tae Sool with a purpose to save the world.

The newly launched stills depict Kang Website positioning Hae safely arriving within the current. She’s on a railroad observe with a suitcase subsequent to her. Kang Website positioning Hae continues to be removed from secure although, and she or he holds her breath to cover from hazard. As quickly as she arrives within the current, mysterious beings sporting gasoline masks fiercely chase after her. She has to fulfill Han Tae Sool, so she will’t afford to get caught by them. Will Kang Website positioning Hae be capable of escape these mysterious beings and discover Han Tae Sool earlier than something occurs to both of them?

The manufacturing workforce shared, “Kang Website positioning Hae travels a far and harmful street to achieve the current, and she or he seeks to save lots of the world by defending Han Tae Sool. Please watch to see if she’s going to be capable of overcome the primary impediment she encounters as quickly as she arrives within the current and efficiently meet Han Tae Sool.”

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” premieres on February 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

