Park Shin Hye, Eric Nam, EXO’s Suho, And More Visit Ryu Jun Yeol’s Photo Exhibition

Ryu Jun Yeol’s celeb pals are exhibiting assist for his first photograph exhibition “As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood”!

The exhibition is going down from November 3 to 22 at Hyundai Card Design Library in Seoul. Ryu Jun Yeol took the pictures whereas he was touring america in 2019. Impressed by Quentin Tarantino’s movie “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood,” he took to the streets of Hollywood, California to snap pictures.

On his Instagram, Hong Suk Chun posted a selfie he took with Ryu Jun Yeol on the exhibition in addition to a couple of snaps of Ryu Jun Yeol’s pictures. The caption reads, “From actor Ryu Jun Yeol to photographer Ryu Jun Yeol at the moment. An excellent man who’s considerate and type and has an exquisite thoughts whether or not he’s an actor, a photographer, or the younger man Ryu Jun Yeol. I found a brand new facet of Jun Yeol via the artistic endeavors that have been much more glorious than I had anticipated in addition to the sort explanations. A pleasing night time with nice individuals.”

Eric Nam shared on his Instagram a photograph of himself with Ryu Jun Yeol on the exhibition. He wrote within the caption, “Hyung congratulations~~ Congrats in your photograph exhibition!”

Ryu Jun Yeol wrote within the feedback in English, “Thanks for coming!!! See you quickly buddy!”

Park Shin Hye additionally posted on her Instagram and wrote, “Is there something this oppa can’t do? I used to be staring intently as a result of the colours and the texture [of the photos] have been so good..”

Singer Kim Wan Solar stated on her publish, “At actor Ryu Jun Yeol’s photograph exhibition.. His debut as a photographer was very cool..!! Thanks for inviting me~” and tagged Ryu Jun Yeol.

Actor Lee Jin Wook additionally visited the photograph exhibition.

Actor Lee Hyun Wook had additionally uploaded a photograph of himself, EXO’s Suho, Lee Dong Hwi, and Lee Je Hoon on the exhibition, however the publish was later deleted.

