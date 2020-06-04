Park Shin Hye Has A Calm And Meticulous Approach To Survival In Upcoming Zombie Movie

Upcoming movie “#ALIVE” launched new stills of Park Shin Hye!

“#ALIVE” is a “survival thriller” concerning the sudden outbreak of a mysterious sickness that causes these contaminated to assault different individuals. Because the illness quickly spreads all through Seoul and grows uncontrolled, survivors are trapped alone inside their flats with out entry to mobile knowledge, Wi-Fi, texting, or telephone calls.

Park Shin Hye will play Yoo Bin, a survivor remoted in the midst of the harmful metropolis who boldly and calmly plans out her survival. She will even showcase a tense but comical chemistry with the opposite survivor Joon Woo (Yoo Ah In). Though their personalities and survival kinds are totally different, the 2 each have a robust sense of desperation and willpower in the case of survival. The movie will painting each their suspenseful battle to outlive in addition to the hilarious chemistry created by their contrasting personalities.

Having acted collectively for the primary time by this movie, Yoo Ah In shared, “I used to be awed a number of occasions on set whereas watching Park Shin Hye act. In addition to the fierce technique of survival, please additionally sit up for Joon Woo and Yoo Bin’s chemistry.” Park Shin Hye additionally commented, “It felt just like the movie was changing into richer as Yoo Ah In and I mentioned the performing. Our characters had nice chemistry in the way in which they crammed in one another’s variations.”

Viewers are extremely anticipating Park Shin Hye’s synergy with Yoo Ah In since she has already showcased unbelievable chemistry together with her previous co-stars within the dramas “Heirs,” “Medical doctors,” “Reminiscences of the Alhambra,” and movie “My Annoying Brother.”

“#ALIVE” will premiere on June 24. Take a look at the trailer for the film right here!

In the meantime, watch Park Shin Hye in “Medical doctors” beneath!

