Park Shin Hye Is Terrified By What She Sees Outside In Upcoming Zombie Film “#ALIVE”

Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In’s upcoming film “#ALIVE” has unveiled a brand new sneak peek of its main girl!

“#ALIVE” is a “survival thriller” movie in regards to the sudden outbreak of a mysterious sickness that causes these contaminated to assault different folks. Because the illness quickly spreads all through Seoul and grows uncontrolled, survivors are trapped alone inside their residences with out entry to mobile information, Wi-Fi, texting, or telephone calls. Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye will star within the film as Joon Woo and Yoo Bin, two survivors which are remoted in the midst of a now-dangerous metropolis.

Park Shin Hye described her character as a poised particular person with robust survival instincts. “Yoo Bin is each composed and intensely attentive to element,” defined the actress. “She’s a personality who calmly ponders methods to survive.”

In newly launched pictures from the upcoming movie, Yoo Bin stands watch by her window, clutching a pair of binoculars as she assesses the scenario exterior. In one of many pictures, she seems horror-stricken by one thing she sees exterior her window, and he or she appears to be trying to speak with different survivors by a walkie-talkie.

Director Jo Il Hyung had nothing however reward for Park Shin Hye, who is alleged to haven’t solely breathed life into the function of Yoo Bin together with her appearing, but in addition to have pulled off troublesome motion scenes for the movie. Park Shin Hye additionally reportedly displayed robust chemistry with co-star Yoo Ah In as they portrayed two characters struggling to outlive collectively.

Jo Il Hyung commented, “[Park Shin Hye] is an actress who has no limits.” Explaining why he had chosen her for the function, he recalled, “I assumed that Park Shin Hye would be capable of convey Yoo Bin’s distinctive traits to life.”

“#ALIVE” is scheduled to premiere someday in late June. In the meantime, you may take a look at the movie’s first trailer right here!

