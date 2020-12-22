Park Shin Hye Makes Meaningful Donation With Her Fans To Adolescents From Low-Income Families

Park Shin Hye made one other significant donation together with her followers!

On December 22, a supply from Salt Leisure acknowledged, “Actress Park Shin Hye donated roughly 90,000 sanitary pads to kids and adolescents from low-income households by means of the Starlight Angel Undertaking with Korea Meals for the Hungry Worldwide (KFHI) and her followers.”

The 20 million gained (roughly $18,100) generously raised by means of the Starlight Angel Undertaking will likely be donated as sanitary pads for adolescents in troublesome financial circumstances.

The sanitary pads will likely be donated to round 500 adolescents in 38 of KFHI’s little one group facilities known as Joyful Residence College and 24 facilities really useful by the Korea Little one Welfare Middle Affiliation for a complete of 62 regional kids’s facilities nationwide together with Seoul and Gwangju. The donated amount is roughly 5 months’ value of sanitary pads.

Park Shin Hye grew to become the ambassador for KFHI beginning in 2011, and since 2012, she has continued the Starlight Angel Undertaking to assist kids in Korea and overseas together with her followers.

In 2012 and 2016, she helped arrange multipurpose instructional facilities known as Shin Hye Middle in Ghana and Manila, and he or she gifted adolescents a brand new studying house by means of a renovation challenge on the Hwado Joyful Residence College in Namyangju metropolis. In October, Park Shin Hye additionally donated 50 million gained (roughly $45,260) to KFHI’s nighttime kids safety program Starlight College.

A supply from Salt Leisure acknowledged, “We sincerely thank followers in Korea and overseas for at all times taking part in good deeds with actress Park Shin Hye. We hope that the kids and adolescents having a troublesome time can spend a barely hotter year-end due to Park Shin Hye and her followers’ sort motion.”

Park Shin Hye is gearing up for the discharge of her upcoming drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion” (working title), which is slated to air within the first half of 2021.

