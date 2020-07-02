Park Shin Hye Reveals Promise If “#ALIVE” Surpasses 2 Million Moviegoers, Shares Funny Story From Working With Zombie Actors, And More

On July 2, Park Shin Hye appeared as a visitor on MBC FM4U’s radio present “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Tune at Midday” to speak about her new movie “#ALIVE”!

Kim Shin Younger congratulated the actress on the success of her movie, as “#ALIVE” lately surpassed 1 million moviegoers in solely 5 days. She commented, “In right this moment’s world, 1 million is absolutely 10 million,” referring to the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic positioned on the film trade. Park Shin Hye thanked viewers, saying, “It will need to have been tough to determine to go to the film theaters, so thanks for coming. To be sincere, I anxious rather a lot. More than the success of the movie, the well being of our society is precedence. Thanks for watching whereas following security insurance policies.”

The actress additionally defined how she picks her tasks. She defined, “Quite than ‘It should do effectively or it received’t,’ I take into consideration, ‘It might be just like a challenge I’ve carried out previously’ and ‘It’s one thing I haven’t tried but it surely might be harmful to do now.’ Consequently, the movie I picked this time was ‘#ALIVE.’”

Park Shin Hye revealed that the movie’s particular make-up artist was the identical artist who labored on the hit zombie sageuk sequence “Kingdom.” She shared a joke relating to the zombie actors’ detailed make-up, saying, “If you’re filming, there’s clearly time to eat and relaxation. There was a time I circled and screamed after forgetting we had been all filming collectively. There have been plenty of moments on set the place I used to be shocked and caught off guard.”

Concerning her co-star Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye defined that she thought he was the right match for his position even earlier than they started filming. She added, “He’s so good at performing, and he was nonetheless so charming after we met in particular person.”

The actress defined that she is the kind to cry simply, to the purpose the place she will’t watch documentaries within the morning or else she’ll cry. She mentioned her strategy to crying scenes, saying, “I attempt my finest to cry after they’re filming my face. It’s okay the primary two occasions, however it will get a bit exhausting after that.”

For her favourite tune in the mean time, Park Shin Hye picked Zico‘s “Any Tune.” Referring to the “Any Tune problem“, Park Shin Hye additionally promised to return to the radio present and do Kim Shin Younger’s “Gimme Gimme” problem (the unique tune is by Kim Shin Younger’s singer persona Second Aunt Kim Da Vi) if “#ALIVE” surpasses 2 million moviegoers.

