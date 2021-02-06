Park Shin Hye Shares Her Thoughts On Time Travel Ahead Of “Sisyphus: The Fable” Premiere

“Sisyphus: The Fable” star Park Shin Hye was requested what she’d do if she had been given the possibility to return in time!

The fantasy-mystery drama “Sisyphus: The Fable” stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to carry to mild hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Search engine optimisation Hae. She comes from a future that has fallen into destroy because of a struggle, and he or she’s a strong fighter who by no means fails to stay hopeful and optimistic. She takes on the duty of defending Han Tae Sool to be able to save the world.

It’s stated that the characters of “Sisyphus: The Fable” all have moments up to now that they remorse. Han Tae Sool’s older brother Han Tae San (Heo Joon Suk) had all the time believed in and supported him, however Han Tae Sool ended up shedding him earlier than he might consider in him again, and he now lives life caught in the previous. In the meantime, after shedding the individuals she loves due to the struggle, Kang Search engine optimisation Hae seems again on the previous to be able to change the longer term.

Park Shin Hye was requested what she would select to do if she had the chance to return to the previous. “I don’t assume there’s actually a second that I’d wish to return to,” replied the actress. “There have been regrettable moments too, however I believe I’m who I’m in the present day due to the mixture of my selections up to now.”

“Reasonably than wanting to return to a sure time up to now, I wish to stay life whereas having fun with all of the moments I’m given as a lot as I can,” she continued.

New teaser stills of Park Shin Hye as Kang Search engine optimisation Hae had been additionally shared on February 5, previewing her character who’s robust inside and outside. Examine them out under!

“Sisyphus: The Fable” premieres on February 17.

