Park Shin Hye Talks About Acting With Cho Seung Woo In “Sisyphus: The Fable” And Transforming Into Her Character

Park Shin Hye spoke about making ready for her starring function in JTBC’s upcoming tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Fable”!

The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to carry to gentle hidden beings which might be secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior, the heroic soldier Kang Search engine marketing Hae, who has walked a protracted and harmful path for him.

Park Shin Hye shared concerning the present, “It is best to sit up for it.” Speaking about why she selected the challenge, Park Shin Hye mentioned, “I’m taking up a brand new style as an actress by way of ‘Sisyphus’ so I feel I’ll be capable of present many various sides of myself.”

In order to outlive within the barren future that’s fallen into smash, Kang Search engine marketing Hae grew up present process intense coaching from her father, who had been within the particular forces. The actress mentioned her character is ready to understand and clear up conditions together with her instinctive senses and he or she’s fast on her toes and extremely expert in relation to combating.

To carry Kang Search engine marketing Hae to life, Park Shin Hye practiced exhausting whereas attending motion college. “In order to get used to utilizing my physique, I went to motion college and familiarized myself with primary motion strikes,” shared Park Shin Hye, saying that she labored exhausting and did her greatest through the motion scene filming.

In addition, the actress paid consideration to small particulars whereas making ready separate sorts of clothes for the totally different time durations and conditions, in an effort to differentiate between the longer term and current Kang Search engine marketing Hae. She mentioned, “To create a distinction, Search engine marketing Hae dwelling sooner or later wears garments which might be snug whereas she’s being energetic in an effort to survive, in addition to equipment like knee pads, gloves, bandanas, and baggage. Search engine marketing Hae dwelling within the current wears garments that appear like one thing that Tae Sool procured for her.”

Park Shin Hye mentioned she thought that there wouldn’t be magnificence salons sooner or later, saying, “I styled my hair with loads of layers to appear like she’d lower it herself.” Because the present took a very long time to movie, she used hair extensions to take care of continuity and preserve her hair the identical size.

On working with Cho Seung Woo, Park Shin Hye mentioned, “It was nice to get to work with one in all my favourite senior actors. As we filmed collectively, it was enjoyable to carry out collectively, and I loved each the power we exchanged and the sensation that we had been creating one thing collectively whereas speaking concerning the challenge and our characters.”

“It was so superb to see how he was at all times managing to completely pull off the character Tae Sool, and I used to be at all times grateful for a way thoughtful he was as he made the set snug,” she mentioned.

Lastly, the actress mentioned, “Please sit up for ‘Sisyphus’ with its enjoyable factors resembling an thrilling topic materials and story, the solid’s chemistry, and the spectacular motion.”

“Sisyphus: The Fable” premieres on February 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

