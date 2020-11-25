Park Shin Hye Talks About Her New Thriller Film “Name,” Female-Driven Films, And More

Park Shin Hye talked about her new movie “Name” in a web based interview!

“Name” is a thriller thriller about two girls who stay in numerous occasions and the occasions that unfold when they’re related by a cellphone name. The movie is helmed by director Lee Choong Hyun, who produced the brief movie “Discount.”

Park Shin Hye performs Search engine marketing Yeon, a girl attempting to alter the previous, and Jeon Jong Search engine marketing performs Younger Sook, a girl attempting to alter the longer term. The movie additionally stars Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El, Park Ho San, Oh Jung Se, Lee Dong Hwi, and extra.

Park Shin Hye shared, “Relatively than a narrative about issues that occur between a person and a girl, it’s a women-centric movie. I believe it’s a well-made film that was produced nicely. It’s a movie that the ladies firmly lead from their very own locations, with their impartial opinions and refusal to be swayed.”

She continued, “The movie may be very charming because the 4 girls work nicely collectively. Though there are a lot of tasks about time, characters usually flip again time in order that they received’t have regrets. Nevertheless, we discuss concerning the story that outcomes after turning again time.”

As Search engine marketing Yeon, Park Shin Hye needed to painting a variety of feelings within the movie. On her character, the actress shared, “I used to be apprehensive that she is simply too accommodating when Younger Sook controls her and that I wouldn’t be capable of present a unique aspect of myself than I had earlier than. I thought of how I can present her having an impartial perspective slightly than being dragged alongside like different feminine leads.”

The actress additionally talked about her cursing scenes. She defined, “My feelings would construct whereas performing, extra so than within the situation, so many scenes had been ad-libbed. Relatively than it being uncomfortable, I immersed myself much more within the state of affairs after encouraging my feelings.”

Park Shin Hye talked about wanting numerous feminine characters. She commented, “Relatively than simply myself, many feminine actresses really feel this. When focusing on the movie market, I assume that the subjects and solid that can deliver in a giant viewers lean an excessive amount of to 1 aspect.”

She continued, “Nevertheless, if there are not any alternatives both, I believe the state of affairs will eternally be the identical. Many individuals are endlessly taking up the problem. Pondering we’re additionally collaborating in that by ‘Name,’ I hope alternatives like this improve and broaden the sphere.”

“Name” shall be launched on November 27. Watch a trailer for the movie right here!

