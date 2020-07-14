Park Shin Hye Thanks “Medical doctors” Co-Star Lee Sung Kyung For Supporting Upcoming Drama

Park Shin Hye expressed her gratitude to Lee Sung Kyung for supporting her upcoming JTBC drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion” (working title)!

On July 14, Park Shin Hye took to her private Instagram account to share photographs with the caption, “Even earlier than we began filming, Lee Sung Kyung supported me by prayer and now she’s despatched a espresso truck! Your help has even gotten the rain the cease, proper?”

Within the photographs, Park Shin Hye is standing in entrance of the espresso truck Lee Sung Kyung despatched. The primary banner reads, “I help Sung Dong Il and Park Shin Hye, whom I really like. Good luck to ‘Sisyphus’!” and the banners on the facet say, “Park Shin Hye, don’t get harm and have enjoyable filming. I’m completely praying for you and supporting you, that, proper? I really like you,” and “Sung Dong Il, I really like you. Good luck to Cho Seung Woo, Tae In Ho, and everybody at ‘Sisyphus’!”

The 2 actresses labored collectively on the hit 2016 SBS drama “Medical doctors,” and earlier this yr, Park Shin Hye had despatched a espresso truck to help Lee Sung Kyung whereas she was filming “Dr. Romantic 2.”

