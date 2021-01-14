The first stills of Park Shin Hye have been launched for JTBC’s upcoming tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion”!

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to convey to mild hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Website positioning Hae, who has walked an extended and harmful path for him.

Park Shin Hye will impress with high quality motion scenes because the brave warrior Kang Website positioning Hae. Kang Website positioning Hae is a particularly expert character who makes use of ropes to journey between high-rise buildings in Seoul, catches giant males together with her naked arms, and boasts excessive accuracy when capturing. Nevertheless, she will also be unpredictably unusual as she eats bananas with the peel on and says the air is contemporary on days when the mud ranges are the worst.

In her first stills, Kang Website positioning Hae is holding a rifle and is concentrating on her goal, showcasing robust charisma with a decided gaze.

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” is helmed by director Jin Hyuk, who beforehand labored on “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “Physician Stranger,” “Grasp’s Solar,” and extra, and it’s penned by the author couple Lee Jae In and Jeon Chan Ho. “Sisyphus: The Delusion” will premiere in February following the conclusion of “Run On.”

