Park Si Yeon Forwarded To Prosecution Following Drunk Driving Incident

Park Si Yeon has been forwarded to the prosecution by the police with a suggestion of indictment after being booked for a DUI (driving beneath the affect).

In keeping with the Seoul Songpa Police Station on January 26, the actress has been forwarded to the prosecution on suspicions together with driving beneath the affect beneath the Enforcement Decree of the Street Site visitors Act and violating the Act on Particular Circumstances Regarding the Settlement of Site visitors Accidents.

It was beforehand reported that Park Si Yeon was driving on January 17 at round 11:30 a.m. when she hit the again bumper of a automotive that had been ready for the sunshine to alter to make a left flip at a three-way intersection. Her blood alcohol content material stage is alleged to have been 0.097 %, which is excessive sufficient to trigger the driving force’s license to be revoked.

It’s reported that Park Si Yeon was alone in her automotive and there was a passenger together with the driving force within the automotive that was hit, and it’s mentioned that nobody sustained main accidents. Park Si Yeon was booked for suspicions of driving beneath the affect, and in line with studies, Park Si Yeon was questioned proper after the incident and admitted to all suspicions.

Her company issued an announcement explaining that the actress had drank the night time earlier than (January 16) at house and thought she was not inebriated on January 17. Park Si Yeon additionally posted on Instagram to apologize.

