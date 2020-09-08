Park So Dam And Park Bo Gum Reunite With Smiles In “File Of Youth”

tvN’s new drama “File of Youth” launched new stills of Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam!

“File of Youth” is a drama about younger individuals who battle for his or her desires and their love amidst the cruel realities of the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Spoiler

In the primary episode, Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha had a memorable first assembly. Ahn Jung Ha was humiliated in entrance of Sa Hye Joon as a consequence of a misunderstanding with a pearl designer. She comforted herself by taking a look at Sa Hye Joon’s image, and he or she was shocked when he really appeared in entrance of her. Sa Hye Joon observed her admiring eyes and requested, “You have been my fan? Did you want me?”

The newly launched stills give a touch that their relationship is about to proceed within the upcoming episode. Ahn Jung Ha grins brightly at him, and Sa Hye Joon provides her a small, shy smile in return. Then the 2 face the identical route with him sitting on a chair and her standing behind him. Sa Hye Joon’s expression is barely stiff, whereas Ahn Jung Ha seems to be shocked at what is going on earlier than them.

The manufacturing crew of “File of Youth” commented, “Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha had a particular first assembly, and now their story will formally start. Please look ahead to how their relationship will change.”

The second episode of “File of Youth” will air on September eight at 9 p.m. KST.

