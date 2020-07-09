Park So Dam And Park Na Rae In Talks For “Tenting Membership” Spin-Off

“Parasite” star Park So Dam and fashionable comic Park Na Rae could also be going tenting collectively for an upcoming present!

On July 8, TVDaily reported that the pair lately determined to look in JTBC’s new selection program “Tenting Sizzling Membership” (working title). It’s reported that the present is a spin-off of final September’s “Tenting Membership,” which featured the members of Fin.Ok.L. reuniting to go on a cross-country tenting journey. TVDaily says that the sequel is deliberate to incorporate 4 feminine celebrities, and will probably be produced by a unique group than “Tenting Membership.”

Later that day, Newsen shared that each Park Na Rae’s company JDB Leisure and Park So Dam’s company Artist Firm mentioned they’ve obtained gives for the present and are contemplating them.

