Park So Dam Gets Emotional As She Talks About The Pressures Of Her Acting Career

On the October 20 episode of JTBC’s “Tenting Vibes,” Park So Dam opened up about feeling strain about her performing profession.

“Tenting Vibes” is a brand new selection present wherein Park Na Rae, Ahn Younger Mi, MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic, Apink’s Son Naeun, and actress Park So Dam go to locations in South Korea with surroundings that’s much like well-known vacationer locations overseas.

On this episode, the 5 members set out tenting with visitor Tune Seung Heon. After dinner and video games, the solid members sat round to have an trustworthy discuss. Park Na Rae mentioned, “We solely met yesterday but it surely appears we’ve gotten shut fairly shortly.”

Photo voltaic mentioned, “I didn’t know we’d turn into so shut so simply. Ahn Younger Mi is rather more tender than I noticed. She appears so powerful, swearing and every thing, on the surface.” Ahn Younger Mi mentioned, “I wished to look powerful and I wished different folks to see me that manner. I hated trying weak. However as of late I really feel like I ought to present who I actually am.”

She added, “I believed from ‘Three Meals a Day’ and different issues that Park So Dam was the kind to strategy different folks confidently. However it seems that she has a number of worries.”

Park So Dam mentioned, “I used to be initially the kind of one that would get optimistic power from assembly different folks. As an actor, I obtained to do the work that I really like. I used to be so completely happy and grateful, however sooner or later, I all of a sudden felt a heavy strain and accountability. Once I’m performing, I can give attention to the character and what I’ve to do, so my thoughts is straightforward. However sooner or later I turned afraid of the considered different folks focusing their consideration on me. I felt like I couldn’t act like myself however thought, ‘I ought to be like this’ or ‘I ought to be like that.’”

She continued, “However I believed that I might act like myself on a tenting present. As a result of I might simply be myself. The different members mentioned we ought to be comfy round one another, however I really feel like I nonetheless can’t put this weight down… I need to be myself and revel in myself however I nonetheless really feel like I can’t do this. I hate seeing myself like this… I began this work as a result of I beloved it.”

Tune Seung Heon tried to consolation her with tissues, however sadly they turned out to be moist tissues as a substitute. Nonetheless, this had the advantage of making Park So Dam and the others snicker. She thanked him and mentioned, “Thanks for wrapping issues up properly.” Park Na Rae added phrases of consolation, saying, “You’re attempting too exhausting to excel. It’s okay to not be good at one thing generally. In the event you do nicely, you do nicely, that’s all. Doing nicely isn’t one thing that we have to do right here on a present like this.”

