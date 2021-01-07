Park So Dam, Honey Lee, Kim Dong Hee, Sol Kyung Gu, And More Confirmed For New Film By “Believer” Director

The upcoming movie “Ghost” (literal translation) has formally introduced its starring forged!

Helmed by Lee Hae Younger, the director of the hit 2018 film “Believer,” “Ghost” will likely be an action-espionage movie set in 1933, through the Japanese colonization of Korea. The movie will inform the story of 5 suspects who’re underneath suspicion of being the mysterious “Ghost,” a spy for the anti-Japanese resistance. Trapped inside an remoted resort to be interrogated, the 5 characters should use their wits to struggle to flee whereas additionally suspecting and doubting each other.

Sol Kyung Gu will likely be starring as Murayama Jyunji, a Japanese police officer and former soldier who was once a member of Japan’s intelligence company, however has since been demoted to surveilling communications for the Japanese colonial authorities of Korea.

Park So Dam will star within the movie as Yuriko, a personality who manages to turn out to be the highly effective secretary of a high-ranking official throughout the Japanese colonial authorities of Korea regardless of being Korean.

Honey Lee will play the position of Park Cha Kyung, a communications worker who data coded messages, whereas Kim Dong Hee will play her youthful co-worker Baek Ho. Website positioning Hyun Woo will play Chun Kye Jang, a timid however sharp cryptographer who’s exceptionally proficient at decryption, and Park Hae Soo will spherical out the starring forged as Kaito, the safety agent main the investigations into the “Ghost,” the spy who has infiltrated the colonial authorities.

After finalizing its forged, filming for “Ghost” started earlier this week, on January 4.

Are you excited for this new film?

