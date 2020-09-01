Park So Dam Is Headstrong And Talented In Upcoming Drama “Report Of Youth”

Upcoming drama “Report of Youth” has revealed new stills of Park So Dam.

“Report of Youth” is about younger individuals who battle to realize their goals and discover love amid the tough realities of the modeling business. Park Bo Gum performs Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam performs Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok performs Gained Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to realize success on his personal phrases.

In the brand new stills, we see Ahn Jung Ha face-to-face with two very totally different individuals within the salon the place she works. Ahn Jung Ha is an formidable assistant on the salon, the place she works whereas dreaming of sooner or later turning into a make-up artist and creating her personal model. She’s gifted and sensible, and the store’s purchasers like her. In one set of stills we see Ahn Jung Ha smiling brightly when the director of the store (performed by Yang So Min), provides her a chance after seeing her abilities.

In one other set of stills, we see a extra senior designer on the store, Jin Joo (performed by Jo Ji Seung), giving Ahn Jung Ha a tough time. Nevertheless, Ahn Jung Ha confidently stands her floor and appears the designer within the eye.

A supply from the drama stated, “The story of Ahn Jung Ha’s development as she advances one step at a time in her purpose to turn out to be a make-up artist will probably be relatable for viewers. Please tune in to see if she’ll be capable of discover success as an knowledgeable in her business after intense competitors.”

“Report of Youth” premieres September 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park So Dam in “Cinderella and 4 Knights”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)