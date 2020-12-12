Park So Dam Opens Up About A Past Heartbreak + MAMAMOO’s Solar Reveals Bold Way She Confessed To Her Crush

On the newest episode of JTBC’s “Tenting Vibes,” Park So Dam and MAMAMOO’s Solar shared tales about getting their hearts damaged throughout their faculty days.

Through the December 11 broadcast of the tenting selection present, the solid took turns reminiscing about their first loves whereas having fun with a meal collectively within the outdoor.

Solar recalled, “Once I was in highschool, there was a man I favored. However he didn’t like me again. So I advised him, ‘Like me again. Like me too.’”

She went on, “To be trustworthy, I assumed that if I stated that, he’d reply one thing like ‘Okay, let’s see [how it goes].’ However he stated that he didn’t suppose it could occur. That’s once I ought to have given up and stated sorry, however as a substitute, I stated, ‘No, I’ll offer you time [to change your mind].’”

Solar added with fun, “After that, he prevented me.”

Park So Dam then revealed, “For me, my [first love] was in my second yr of center faculty. My pal and I each favored the identical man. All of us attended the identical cram faculty, and he regarded so cool in his faculty uniform. We didn’t even know his identify, so we known as him ‘Uniform.’ We’d say to one another, ‘Uniform is right here, Uniform simply walked in!’”

“Then at some point,” she stated, “I used to be immediately contacted by somebody with a cellphone quantity I didn’t acknowledge. It was Uniform. It turned out that he’d requested my pal for my quantity, and he or she gave it to him as a result of she was rooting for me. So we went on a date that was barely even a date. I didn’t even get to carry his hand. We went on one date, after which he advised me, ‘Let’s break up.’”

When the opposite solid members requested why, Park So Dam defined, “Again then, he was [attending cram school] to get right into a overseas language highschool. So he advised me he wanted to [study hard] to get right into a overseas language highschool. He didn’t find yourself getting right into a overseas language highschool, although.”

As the opposite members expressed disbelief at his excuse, Park So Dam continued, “After he broke up with me, I confessed my emotions to him and requested him to get again collectively 3 times over the course of two years. I cried on a regular basis.”

She went on with fun, “Once I look again on it now, I can’t consider I used to be like that. However again then, I spent a lot time in my room listening to Gummy’s ‘If You Come Again.’ For 2 years, I assumed that if I didn’t have him, there would by no means be one other man for me once more, as a result of I favored him a lot. So I used to be at all times crying alone in my room whereas listening to unhappy songs throughout center faculty and highschool. It was all due to Uniform!”

When the solid members requested her to ship him a message by the present, Park So Dam turned to the digicam and laughed, “I assumed you broke up with me since you had been going to go to a overseas language highschool? You rejected me 4 instances!” She added, “He actually was good-looking, although.”

Watch Solar and Park So Dam on “Tenting Vibes” with English subtitles under!

