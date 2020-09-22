Park So Dam, Park Bo Gum, And Byun Woo Seok Continue To Pursue Their Dreams In “Document Of Youth”

tvN’s “Document of Youth” launched thrilling new stills of Park So Dam, Park Bo Gum, and Byun Woo Seok!

The drama is about younger individuals who battle for his or her goals and their love amidst the tough realities of the modeling business. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Gained Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Beforehand, Sa Hye Joon resolved to chase after his dream of changing into an actor as soon as extra. He met his turning level in life by means of a small position in a movie, and he was elated simply to have the ability to do one thing he loves. Decided to face the world head-on and with the intention to survive within the business, he drew a hope-filled roadmap together with his supervisor Lee Min Jae (Shin Dong Mi).

The brand new stills image Sa Hye Joon working enthusiastically on the filming set. Though he’ll solely seem in just a few scenes, Sa Hye Joon’s eyes are brimming with confidence. Ahn Jung Ha additionally attends the set as a employees member for Gained Hae Hyo, who can also be starring within the film, and so they watch Sa Hye Joon’s scene with nice curiosity. With the gathering of the three younger people who’re every chasing after their very own goals, viewers are curious to learn how Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha’s relationship will develop and what sort of pleasant rivalry will unfold between Sa Hye Joon and Gained Hae Hyo.

Extra footage additionally depict the fierce face off between Sa Hye Joon and Park Do Ha (Kim Gun Woo), who has a number one position within the movie. Sa Hye Joon has already caught the attention of the director from the primary day of filming together with his distinctive understanding of his character, so viewers are anticipating how he’ll get again at Park Do Ha, who ignored him up to now. Moreover, Ahn Jung Ha watches the scene unfold up shut, elevating questions as as to whether her emotions in direction of him will change as soon as once more.

Tensions are anticipated to rise within the upcoming episode with the return of the haughty high star Park Do Ha. The manufacturing group shared, “The trail in entrance of Sa Hye Joon is starting to open up as he showcases his presence as an actor.” In addition they revealed that one other heart-fluttering second will happen between Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha.

The subsequent episode of “Document of Youth” airs on September 21 at 9 p.m. KST.

