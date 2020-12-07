Park So Dam Tests Negative For COVID-19

Park So Dam has examined damaging for COVID-19.

On December 5, it was shared {that a} workers member at Park So Dam’s company examined constructive for COVID-19 the day earlier than. In consequence, Park So Dam was examined on the morning of December 5, and the outcomes got here out damaging on December 6.

Park So Dam had been showing within the play “Grandpa Henri and I” (also referred to as “The Scholar and Mister Henri”) since December 3. The play’s manufacturing firm, The Park Firm, launched the assertion beneath on December 5.

Hiya. That is The Park Firm, the manufacturing firm behind “Grandpa Henri and I.” An company workers member who had come into contact with “Grandpa Henri and I” actress Park So Dam examined constructive for COVID-19 on the night of December 4. Park So Dam was examined on the morning of December 5 and is ready for her outcomes. The workers member visited the venue of the play on the afternoon of December 3 with Park So Dam for a gathering. We’re not anticipating anybody to be additional contaminated as we strictly adopted and maintained preventative measures throughout the venue, however we determined that it will be essential to cease the present for some time as a preemptive measure of prevention for everybody’s security and can halt the present for 2 weeks. We really feel most apologetic to the viewers who went via the difficulty of repurchasing tickets because of the sudden adjustments within the pointers and have been anticipating the present. We imagine there haven’t been any circumstances of an infection at efficiency venues but as a result of all of us labored collectively to abide by the prevention pointers and transparently shared the info. It is a measure that’s being put in place as a preemptive measure of prevention for everybody’s security, so we ask on your type understanding. The “Grandpa Henri and I” workforce will put together and stay up for the day we will meet the viewers in good well being.

On December 6, a supply from Park So Dam’s company Artist Firm said, “Park So Dam’s COVID-19 testing got here out damaging. She shall be in self-quarantine for 2 weeks. Her upcoming plans shall be determined after that.”

Park So Dam performs the function of Constance in “Grandpa Henri and I” together with Women’ Era‘s Yuri and Chae Soo Bin. Lee Quickly Jae and Shin Goo play the a part of Henri.

