Park So Dam Thanks “Parasite” Co-Star Lee Sun Gyun For Sending Gift To Set Of New Drama

Park So Dam bought a refreshing current from her “Parasite” co-star Lee Sun Gyun!

On June 17, Park So Dam uploaded a number of photographs to Instagram of herself with a espresso truck despatched by Lee Sun Gyun to the set of her upcoming drama “Report of Youth” (working title).

A banner on the truck is an acrostic poem of Park So Dam’s identify in Korean, and it reads, “It’s a small present, however I put my coronary heart into it. It’s sizzling out, so have a refreshing drink and dangle in there. From, Lee Sun Gyun.”

One other banner begins, “With well being and quietness!” The phrase “calmness” feels like Park So Dam’s character identify Ahn Jung Ha. It continues, “I’m hoping that actress Park So Dam and the drama ‘Report of Youth’ wrap up filming effectively and grow to be an enormous hit.”

Park So Dam wrote in her caption, “Thanks, orabuni,” utilizing a time period ladies use to confer with older brothers or male associates (much like “oppa“).

“I felt refreshed, due to you,” she continued. “With well being and quietness!”

Park So Dam stars in “Report of Youth” alongside Park Bo Gum, Byun Woo Seok, and extra, and the present tells tales of younger folks within the modeling trade. Park So Dam’s character Ahn Jung Ha desires of turning into a make-up artist, and he or she’s recognized for being hardworking and unshakeable. That is Park So Dam’s first drama in 4 years, following “Cinderella and 4 Knights.”

Watch Park So Dam in “Cinderella and 4 Knights” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)