Park So Dam Thanks “Report Of Youth” Co-Star Byun Woo Seok For Sweet Gift

The friendship between “Report of Youth” stars Park So Dam and Byun Woo Seok continues to be going sturdy!

On April 14, Park So Dam revealed on Instagram that Byun Woo Seok had made a considerate present of help by sending a coffee-and-churros truck to the set of her upcoming movie “Ghost” (literal translation).

In her pictures, the actress poses fortunately in entrance of the truck whereas adorably holding a churro in a single hand and a cup of espresso within the different. Referencing Park So Dam’s character in “Ghost,” the banner on the high of the truck reads, “To the ‘Ghost’ workforce and Park So Dam, how a few cup of espresso with Yuriko? From Byun Woo Seok.”

The custom-made cup sleeves additionally playfully learn, “Yuriko, have a cup of espresso!”

Jokingly mentioning Byun Woo Seok’s character from “Report of Youth,” Park So Dam expressed her gratitude by writing within the caption, “Thanks to Byun Woo Seokie, not Received Hae Hyo. Yuriko actually loved the espresso and even the churros as effectively. Thanks, buddy.”

Watch Park So Dam in her selection present “Tenting Vibes” with subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and Byun Woo Seok in his drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)