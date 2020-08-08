Park Sun Ho Announces Military Enlistment, Reveals Who He Wants To Come Visit Him

Park Sun Ho has written to followers saying his upcoming navy enlistment on August 10.

Right here is his letter, posted on Instagram:

Good day, that is Park Sun Ho.

You had been in all probability shocked on the sudden enlistment information.

I wished to let followers know as quickly as my enlistment date was determined, however in considering a lot about when the very best time could be to share the information, I’m simply now telling everybody.

I might be becoming a member of the respect guard, and my enlistment date is August 10.

I’ll keep optimistic! And keep wholesome! And I’ll be again as a extra mature model of myself!

Please, everybody, keep wholesome and glad, and let’s see one another once more with smiling faces.

I’m all the time grateful to everybody for sending me a lot love and assist.

That is simply goodbye for now. Let’s meet once more after I return, cooler than ever earlier than!