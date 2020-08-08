Park Sun Ho Announces Military Enlistment, Reveals Who He Wants To Come Visit Him

Park Sun Ho has written to followers saying his upcoming navy enlistment on August 10.
Right here is his letter, posted on Instagram:
Good day, that is Park Sun Ho.
You had been in all probability shocked on the sudden enlistment information.
I wished to let followers know as quickly as my enlistment date was determined, however in considering a lot about when the very best time could be to share the information, I’m simply now telling everybody.
I might be becoming a member of the respect guard, and my enlistment date is August 10.
I’ll keep optimistic! And keep wholesome! And I’ll be again as a extra mature model of myself!
Please, everybody, keep wholesome and glad, and let’s see one another once more with smiling faces.
I’m all the time grateful to everybody for sending me a lot love and assist.
That is simply goodbye for now. Let’s meet once more after I return, cooler than ever earlier than!
Park Sun Ho additionally talked about his upcoming enlistment in a photograph shoot and interview with @star1 journal.
First, he commented on the OCN drama “Rugal,” which was his last drama earlier than enlistment. “I used to be so immersed in filming that I’ve no clue how the six months glided by. Because of [the drama], I received a real style of motion. It was a significant mission in some ways.”
As quickly because the drama ended, Park Sun Ho utilized to affix the respect guard. He mentioned, “Ranging from a few years in the past, I utilized to the respect guard a complete of thrice, and now, I’m lastly going. I need to have an incredible finish to my 20s.”
When requested who he wish to come go to him within the navy, Park Sun Ho mentioned, “I need Lee Dong Wook hyung to go to me. Coincidentally, the bottom is near his home. I’ll be ready.”
