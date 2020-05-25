Park Sun Ho Talks About “Rugal” + Giving Acting Advice To “Produce X 101” Friends Lee Jin Hyuk + Kim Min Kyu

In a newly printed interview, Park Sun Ho shared his ideas after wrapping up his OCN drama “Rugal”!

The actor lately starred within the sci-fi thriller as Rugal’s youngest member, Lee Kwang Chul, who possessed a physique with particular talents created via biotechnology. Wanting again at his expertise filming his first motion drama, Park Sun Ho humbly remarked, “I do really feel a bit regretful about my performing, however I used to be capable of acquire a lot expertise, and I’m grateful for the time [I spent filming ‘Rugal’].”

Park Sun Ho additionally shared that the drama’s forged had created a enjoyable environment on set, recalling, “After we grew to become a crew, we laughed, chatted, sweat, and obtained emotional collectively, and we shared a cheerful power with each other. We have been capable of finding energy in an environment with completely satisfied vibes.”

When requested to call the scene in “Rugal” that he discovered most memorable, Park Sun Ho named his confrontation with Park Sung Woong’s character, Hwang Deuk Goo.

Park Sun Ho defined, “Throughout rehearsal, Park Sung Woong spoke in a relaxed tone of voice whereas performing, however as soon as we really started filming, he yelled loudly and even banged his head with a purpose to convey his emotion. I used to be momentarily overcome with shock, however I attempted to not again down, to indicate that Kwang Chul might maintain his personal. Later, I discovered that [Park Sung Woong] deliberately held again throughout rehearsal with a purpose to deliver out my actual, uncalculated performing [during filming].”

“After filming that scene,” he went on, “my legs have been shaking. It wasn’t simple, however it’s the scene that stands out most in my reminiscence.”

Earlier than filming “Rugal,” Park Sun Ho—who spent a few years coaching to turn out to be an idol earlier than debuting as an actor—competed on Mnet’s “Produce X 101.” Describing it as an expertise he’ll all the time keep in mind, the actor remarked, “Though I wasn’t capable of obtain my dream of turning into a singer via ‘Produce X 101,’ I used to be capable of sate my longing [for it]. After eliminating that lump in my coronary heart, I used to be capable of really really feel how valuable performing is to me.”

He added, “I feel it’d be good to indicate my singing and dancing to my followers sooner or later.”

Park Sun Ho additionally shared that he has maintained his friendships with a few of his fellow contestants. “Even now, my bond with the chums I made throughout ‘Produce X 101’ remains to be going robust,” he mentioned. “Specifically, as a result of [Kim] Min Kyu and [Lee] Jin Hyuk have been making their performing debuts, I gave them some tips on filming units.”

The actor went on to reward each Kim Min Kyu and Lee Jin Hyuk for his or her work ethic, including, “Since they’re each such hard-working and upstanding youngsters, I wasn’t frightened in any respect about their performing debuts.”

