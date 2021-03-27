Park Sung Hoon And Lee Yoo Bi Apologize For “Joseon Exorcist” Controversy

Following SBS’s everlasting cancellation of “Joseon Exorcist,” the drama’s actors Park Sung Hoon and Lee Yoo Bi has shared private statements of apology on their Instagram accounts.

Park Sung Hoon’s hand-written assertion is as follows:

Hiya, that is actor Park Sung Hoon. Initially, I really feel a terrific sense of duty as an actor in “Joseon Exorcist” after studying all of the posts by many individuals who scolded the drama and nervous about it. Regardless of the weight of portraying an actual determine and a cautious mindset of this matter, I used to be unable to correctly decide the boundaries between creation and distortion. I used to be silly to assume that as an actor, all I needed to do was act my half and do my greatest for the given character. I’m ashamed that I spotted my stupidity solely after it got here to this case. Due to this fact, I’ll settle for all of the criticism given to me. I belatedly notice the seriousness of the difficulty and the way necessary historic consciousness and social duty are for actors. I’m sorry to have induced concern to many individuals. Via this chance, I’ll change into an actor who acts responsibly in a cautious method. As soon as once more, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry.

Right here is Lee Yoo Bi’s assertion as follows:

Hiya, that is Lee Yoo Bi. I need to apologize for this incident that has made many individuals really feel uncomfortable. I hope you perceive that I’m scripting this now as a result of I wished to make a publish after the state of affairs was settled. This drama was a mission I met at a time after I had a number of private considerations. I got here throughout it after I was fascinated with what roles to play sooner or later, questioning what I can do, and hoping to strive new issues and obtain them one after the other. I believe I used to be grasping to painting a personality that I haven’t tried out earlier than. I remorse that I used to be unaware of the distortion of historical past and didn’t assume deeply. Any longer, I’ll attempt to change into an actress who works with a large perspective. As soon as once more, I’m sorry.

Jang Dong Yoon additionally launched an announcement of apology.

